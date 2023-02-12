SINGAPORE — South Africa's Ockie Strydom shot a 9-under 63 on Sunday to power up the leaderboard and clinch the Singapore Classic by one stroke from Finland's Sami Valimaki.

Strydom carded a final round of 63 — the best score of the final day at Laguna National Golf Resort Club — to finish at 19-under 269 overall for his second win on the European Tour after claiming the Alfred Dunhill championship in South Africa in December.

Valimaki, who started the final round two shots behind overnight leaders Wang Jeung-hun and Alejandro del Rey, shot a 6-under 66 to finish one stroke behind Strydom.

Wang and del Rey finished in a tie for third with Germany's Marcel Schneider at 15-under 273.

McKibbin, a 20-year-old from Northern Ireland, who was the first-round leader after shooting a 64, finished in a tie for 11th at 13-under 275.

Scheffler holds WM Phoenix Open lead in bid to repeat

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world. The second-ranked Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 in front of some 200,000 fans at TPC Scottsdale to get to 13 under, two strokes ahead of third-ranked Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor. Rahm also had a 68, with the former Arizona State star holing a curling 40-footer for birdie on the stadium 16th for his third birdie in four holes. Taylor shot 67. Jordan Spieth and Adam Hadwin were 10 under.

Former No 1 Jiyai Shin 2 off lead Saturday

BARWON HEADS, Australia— Former No. 1 Jiyai Shin shot a 6-under 66 to trail third-round leader Cassie Porter by two strokes going into the final round of the Vic Open. Porter concluded an otherwise mediocre round with an eagle on the 18th to finish with an even-par 72 and a three-round total of 15-under 202. Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand is level with Shin and also two back after a 69. American Emma Talley shot 71 and was in fourth place, five strokes behind Porter. The women's and men's Vic Opens are being played concurrently on the 36-hole layout at 13th Beach Golf Links at Barwon Heads, near Geelong in Australia's Victoria state. New Zealander Michael Hendry shot 69 and will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the men's tournament.