Study: Diversity lacking in college athletics

Lapchick said change toward a more diverse staff starts at the top, another area of concern. The report found there were only 22 people of color holding positions of school president or chancellor, one fewer than a year earlier.

Overall, white people held 324 of the 395 campus leadership positions reported in this study, which was the same from last year,

The TIDES report card also tracked the racial makeup of FBS head coaches and athletes. It found less than one in five head coaches weren't white while Black, Hispanic or Latino athletes comprised more than 51% of all FBS football players.

"There is much room to grow in the head coaches' position to be as racially diverse as the population of DI FBS student-athletes," according to the report.

The NCAA tried to address diversity hiring by adopting a pledge in September 2016 to be more inclusive in its leadership searches, akin to the NFL's "Rooney Rule" about a diverse candidate pool. The report noted that 878 schools and 102 conferences at all NCAA levels signed the pledge.

But Lapchick said there are no sanctions or price to pay for institutions that don't follow the guidelines.