Summer camp to features arts activities for kids

ASHEVILLE — The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts has announced new summer day camps at its downtown Asheville facility: the Wortham Arts Summer Camps with Bright Star Touring Theatre.

Each weeklong camp offers nonstop opportunities for children to express themselves through arts-based games, activities and field trips, with varying theatrical focuses based on age range. Campers then have the chance to shine on one of the Wortham’s professional stages at an end-of-week showcase for family and friends.

The summer theater camp sessions are in July and are offered for ages 8 to 13. This is the first year that the Wortham Center is hosting summer day camps — part of the Wortham’s programming expansions and made possible by additions and renovations to its space.

“For nearly 20 years, the Wortham Center’s Matinee Series has made it possible for 10,000 students annually to see and interact with professional performing artists in dance, theater, music and more,” Rae Geoffrey, Wortham's managing director, said. “Our 2019 expansion into the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts allows us to broaden our vision and provide immersive, educational programming, such as classes and summer camps, that inspire the future generations of artists and arts lovers.”

Camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration for both camps is open at worthamarts.org/summer-camps. Space is limited.

The camp fee is $325, with scholarships available through the Wortham’s Y.E.S. Fund. A scholarship application is available within the summer camps registration form.

Bright Star is one of the larger professional touring theater companies in the country. This creative performing arts camp invites students ages 12 to 13 to attend camp the week of July 11-15; ages 10 to 11, July 18-22; and ages 8 to 9, July 25-29.

For younger children, the camp will be a fun-filled week of superhero-themed creative play, providing opportunities to wiggle, sing, dance and shout their way through creative expression in arts-based games, activities and field trips.

For the older groups, students will develop their own super-character and weave them into an original performance through a week of super adventures and drama instruction. Campers will learn lifelong skills such as collaboration, communication, self-confidence and leadership.

July 11-15

With focus on acting, writing and directing skills, students develop their own super-character and weave them into an original performance through a week of super adventures and drama instruction at the Wortham. Campers will learn lifelong skills such as collaboration, communication, self-confidence and leadership. Facilitated by professional arts educators from Bright Star, students will write their own show and perform it on one of Wortham’s professional stages in an end-of-week showcase for family and friends.

July 18-22

During a week of super adventures and drama instruction, students develop their own super-character and weave them into an original performance through a week of drama instruction at the Wortham. With nonstop opportunities to express themselves through arts-based games, activities and field trips, campers will learn lifelong skills such as collaboration, communication, self-confidence and leadership. Facilitated by professional arts educators from Bright Star, students will write their own show and perform it on one of Wortham’s professional stages in an end-of-week showcase for family and friends.

July 25-29

Through arts-based games, activities and field trips, children will wiggle, sing, dance and shout their way through a fun-filled week of superhero-themed creative play, learning the basics of collaboration, communication, self-confidence and leadership along the way. At the end of the week, enjoy watching their creative genius perform on a professional stage in an original performance created exclusively by campers and facilitated by the professional arts educators of Bright Star.

For information on Wortham camps or to register, call the box office at 828-257-4530, email boxoffice@worthamarts.org, or visit worthamarts.org/summer-camps.

COVID-19 policies: The Wortham Center is closely following local guidance and regulations for safety and health in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most up-to-date policy details, visit the COVID-19 Policies and Procedures page at worthamarts.org.

The Wortham Center at 18 Biltmore Ave. in downtown Asheville is a three-venue performing arts complex, encompassing the 500-seat Diana Wortham Theatre, the 100-seat black box Tina McGuire Theatre, and the multiuse Henry LaBrun Studio, designed for special events and workshops.

For information on the season or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 828-257-4530 or visit worthamarts.org.