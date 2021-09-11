Super-excited Merlefest is back

Presley Barker is glad to be going back to Merlefest. So are thousands of other people.

The difference is Presley will be on stage. The guitar phenomenon has been playing Merlefest since he was eight years old. He’s now 17 with guitar championships and a multitude of personal appearances.

“I’m super-excited to be going to Merlefest,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite places to play.” He’s scheduled to perform four times during the festival. But at Merlefest, you never know who’s going to have a gig with other performers.

Presley has played numerous times with Wayne Henderson, the finger-picking stylist whose skills as a luthier is legendary. Henderson is one of Presley’s mentors.

“I started playing when I was seven,” he said. “It came kind of natural, and I put a lot of work into it.”

Indeed. He’s now known coast-to-coast. Among the artists he counts as pointing him in the right direction is Doc Watson (“I always loved his music”), Henderson and Steve Lewis, guitarist and banjo picker from Todd. Lewis is a noted champion musician.

Vocally, Presley has taken cues from Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and others.