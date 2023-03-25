It seems like a simple equation: A student commits a major disciplinary infraction, they earn a suspension. Problem solved. However, Burke County Public Schools administrators are saying it may not always be that simple.

“Out-of-school suspension, as a consequence, probably has changed in impact,” said Vivian Radford, BCPS Behavior Support Services Lead.

On Wednesday, The News Herald reported the increasing prevalence of suspensions, criminal acts, bullying and law enforcement involvement in schools across North Carolina and in Burke County since 2019. Now, BCPS administrators are looking for creative solutions to help stem the tide of increased school disruptions.

“We’ve known what was coming,” said Sara LeCroy, BCPS director of student and family services. “We have really been trying to do the education piece with our administrators and really work with them on ideas of things we can do with them besides out-of-school suspension.”

The first step has been to encourage administrators to assign in-school suspension (ISS) whenever possible.

“The majority of our out-of-school suspensions (OSS) are for aggressive acts,” said Radford. “We are a district that is not big on over-suspension or expulsion.”

It shows in the numbers. Compared with neighboring districts, Burke’s preference for ISS is noticeable. Last year, BCPS administrators were 51% more likely to choose ISS over OSS, compared to 38% in Caldwell County, 18% in Lincoln County and less than 5% in both Rutherford and Catawba counties. Only in McDowell, with 135% more ISS than OSS, were administrators more likely to choose ISS than in Burke.

Schools also use ISS time to practice restorative training, which helps students relearn skills that may have lapsed during the shutdowns of 2020 and 2021.

“As a part of any type of disciplinary consequence there’s a problem-solving piece so we prevent further issues,” said Radford. “We’re really starting to focus on in-school suspension rooms in middle and high schools.”

A statewide debate

At the state level, the N.C. House of Representatives is considering legislation that would also address this statewide crisis, renewing concerns around inequities in suspension rates for minority students and those with disabilities.

Rep. Hugh Blackwell, who co-sponsored the bill, recently told The News Herald he doesn't see much cause for serious concern.

“I don’t think there’s any reason at all for serious concern that our school leaders are not going to do the very best job they can in utilizing appropriate discipline in an appropriate way,” he said. “No one that I know of advocates disciplining students based on their race.”

He said it is a matter of school discipline, not of race.

"In many of our schools it is Black children who are suffering most because of the lack of discipline in their schools," he said. "It's not a racial thing and those who try to make it about race are doing a disservice to the very people they claim they are concerned about. (All students) need to have the benefit of a safe environment."

However, according to data provided by Disability Rights N.C. (DRNC), Black students in North Carolina are nearly four times more likely than white students to be suspended while those with disabilities faced suspension more than twice as often. Ginny Fogg, an attorney with DRNC, said the data shows unconscious bias clearly plays a role in school discipline, particularly with “subjective violations” such as dress code violations and disrespectful behavior.

“It’s with these subjective violations … where the unconscious bias is particularly likely to be applied,” she said. “If you have two students who commit the same act … an administrator may view the harmful effect to one student differently than another based on their disability status or their race.”

In Burke County last year, Black students were nearly three times more likely to be suspended than the student population as a whole, below the state average. Suspension rates for students with disabilities in Burke were also below North Carolina average. Still students with disabilities were nearly twice as likely to face suspension than the student population as a whole.

Thinking deliberately

Radford said BCPS administrators are continuing to work to make school discipline fairer. She said the key to doing this is to define ahead of time what does and does not constitute a disciplinary infraction with as much clarity and detail as possible. To help refine these definitions, BCPS leadership has turned to its teachers.

“The more we are deliberately thinking about how we are going to address certain situations, the better our response is going to be,” Radford said. “So, what we’re doing is we’re making sure teams have deliberate conversations at schools … talking about ‘what is a good concrete working definition of a disruptive behavior or disrespect, what are examples or non-examples.'”

In addition to making sure all teachers and staff members are on the same page, she said teachers actively teach and demonstrate what respectful behavior looks like in various school settings.

“We're not just assuming that students come loaded with what school behavior always looks like,” Radford said. “Just being really deliberate about up-front teaching those expectations as a proactive piece is where we’re really focusing right now.”

Fogg called these deliberate conversations “a good first step” in reducing discipline inequities.

“I think that’s helpful particularly with specific examples,” she said. “The lack of uniformity from school to school and then also administrator to administrator is definitely a problem.”

To further help eradicate unconscious bias, Fogg recommends blind discipline reviews.

“It’s certainly possible for there to be some review of discipline referrals and consequences where the person who is reviewing them does not have access to whether the child has a disability or to the student’s race,” she said. “That would be the way for this tendency to be checked.”

LeCroy said finding alternatives to suspension is another critical piece to making the process fairer. To help, the district is turning to community partners to provide mental health services, counseling, mediation and education.

Fogg agrees that these kinds of strategies addressing the root causes of student misconduct can be very effective.

“Behavior is communication,” she said. “Our job as the adults in the student’s life is to ask why … until you get to the root cause. And then when you get to the root cause, it’s also our job to address the root cause.”