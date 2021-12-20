Swinney navigating coaching staff changes

Radakovich came to Clemson in 2012 and was a driving force behind football's $55 million headquarters, which at the time of its opening in 2017 was considered state of the art in college football.

Swinney said he will miss working with them but understands their choices to go.

"Continuity is great," the coach said. "I love continuity, but new opportunity is great, too."

Swinney believes his new football coordinators — offensive leader Brandon Streeter and co-defensive coordinators Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn, who all have spent years on the Tigers' staff — will keep Clemson moving forward.

Roddy Jones, a college football analyst for the ACC Network, said Swinney's track record on hiring the past decade should give him some breathing room at seeing how things shake out.

Clemson, Jones said, will still have the most talent in the ACC entering next season and will likely be favorites for the 2022 league crown after missing out on lifting the conference trophy for the first time since 2014.

"It's OK for them to have a year when things didn't all go their way," Jones said.