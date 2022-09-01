Symphony announces 2022-23 season of performances

HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, announces its 2022-23 season, "Experience the Music. Hear Your Story."

The 58th season of the symphony features five classical Masterworks performances, three dynamic Foothills Pops concerts, four different genres represented on the Chamber Classics series, lunch and learn Soundbites events, and numerous community events and education concerts. WPS classical and pops concerts are led by Maestro Matthew Troy.

"During the past three seasons of my tenure as music director, our efforts have been focused on building for the future and creating a sense of pride in the orchestra and in our region," Troy said. "The concerts in the 2022-2023 season are thrilling opportunities to experience the work we have been doing."

The 2022-23 season theme — Experience the Music. Hear Your Story - encompasses the human stories and connections evident in each of the works or composer stories represented.

“This season, we will perform the beloved and familiar masterworks of Mahler, Beethoven, and Bach, as well as fables and mythologies expressed in the works of Ravel, Franck, and Stravinsky," Troy said. "Our collective immigrant stories will be heard in the works of current composers and performers Peter Boyer, Kinga Augustyn, and Nkeiru Okoye."

Executive Director Kelly Swindell said the music this season would be inspiring.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the N.C. Arts Council, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, the City of Hickory, Visit Hickory, the Corning Foundation, the Broyhill Family Foundation, the Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, the NC Community Foundation, our venue partners at Lenoir-Rhyne University, the SALT Block, and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, and our corporate and community partners to bring excellent music performance experiences to Hickory and the greater Catawba Valley,” Swindell said.

Troy said he was excited to invite the community to join the symphony this season.

“We seek to create a space where our community can experience deeply inspiring classical and pops concerts with the world-class artistry of our musicians and exceptional guest artists," Troy said. "I am excited to extend a hearty invitation to our entire community to be a part of our journey during the upcoming season."

Season highlights

Sept. 24: Chamber Classics Series: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble — North Carolina’s award-winning Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble opens the 2022-23 Chamber Classics series with soulful arrangements of Argentine tango standards and original compositions that create a dynamic pan-Latin fusion. 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory

Oct. 14: Soundbites with Joe Lulloff, saxophone — Lunch and music series with featured Masterworks guest artists. Noon, Keiser Community Room, the SALT Block, Hickory

Saturday, Oct. 15: Masterworks: Opening Night — Classical saxophonist Joe Lulloff performs the Concerto for Saxophone (1949) by Henri Tomasi. Works by Ravel, Franck, and Stravinsky will also be featured. 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

Saturday, Oct. 22: Foothills Pops: Music of the Knights — Join the Western Piedmont Symphony and Broadway/pop singers for a thrilling musical celebration of three of Britain’s legendary songwriters. Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney are not only knights — they also happen to be three of the most successful songwriters of all time with careers that span decades. 7:30 p.m., Broyhill Civic Center, Lenoir

Saturday, Nov. 5: Chamber Classics Series — Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas Award-winning Scottish fiddle and cello duo Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas in an evening of dazzling teamwork, driving rhythms, and their shared passion for improvising on the melody and the groove of Scottish tunes. 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory

Saturday, Nov. 19: Masterworks: Orchestral Blockbusters — Maestro Matthew Troy leads the Western Piedmont Symphony in an evening of new and familiar works, including Toast of the Town-Overture by rising-star composer Quinn Mason, plus Bizet’s Carmen Suite, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major. 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

Friday, Dec. 2: Foothills Pops: Holiday Pops — Everyone's favorite seasonal concert is back for an evening of holiday and winter music classics. 7:30 p.m., Broyhill Civic Center, Lenoir

And more … including the annual Side/Show pre-season launch in downtown Hickory (Sept. 15) and free masterclasses, education concerts, and community outreach performances and conversations in Hickory and throughout the greater Catawba Valley.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2022-2023 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.

Tickets to most Western Piedmont Symphony performances start at $25. Student tickets are $5 for Masterworks and $10 for Foothills Pops and Chamber Classics. Side/Show and community outreach performances are free. All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

New subscription packages are on sale now; single tickets sales to the general public opened Aug. 15. The WPS Box Office is located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. N.E., Hickory, NC 28601. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org or email info@wpsymphony.org.