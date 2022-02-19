Teen works to change how NC taxes feminine hygiene products

WINSTON-SALEM — Many high-school kids — probably most, in fact — spend more time and energy worrying about their hair than state tax rates.

Sarina Horner, however, isn't like most high-school seniors. Organized and persistent, this 17-year-old tends to take the long view when tackling big-picture problems rather than, say, sweating a lunch menu or a sweater choice.

That's why, in between waiting for college acceptance letters, she spent a good chunk of time collecting more than 17,000 signatures on a petition to change the way the state taxes feminine hygiene products — North Carolina views them as "non-essential" or "luxury goods"— and lobbying legislators to get on with it.

"I think (lawmakers) are definitely taking it seriously," Horner said. "This movement is sweeping across the whole country. It's such an easy thing to do."

Delving into the details

Taxing goods required by half the population as a "luxury" probably only makes sense to the half of the population who doesn't need them or pretends they don't exist.

(The state sales tax, in case you don't read receipts, is 4.75% and can go up to 7.5% in cities with supplemental taxes.)