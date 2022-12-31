Tennessee tops Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Joe Milton passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Friday.

Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton had the scoring catches for the 11-2 Volunteers, who matched their best record since 2001.

Cade Klubnik, in his first start for Clemson, completed 30 of 54 passes for 320 yards for the 11-3 Tigers. But Clemson just kept coming up empty on chances. The Tigers got into Tennessee territory on nine of their first 10 possessions. They turned those trips into only two field goals.

SUN BOWL

Pittsburgh 37, California-Los Angeles 35

Ben Sauls kicked five field goals, including a 47-yarder in the final seconds, and Pittsburgh beat No. 18 California-Los Angeles in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl.

The Panthers, playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions. UCLA grabbed a 35-34 lead on T.J. Harden’s 8-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds remaining. The late scoring drive started at the UCLA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left.

Pitt then drove down the field, using two spikes to stop the clock, and kicked a field goal for the win.

GATOR BOWL

Notre Dame 45, South Carolina 38

Tyler Buchner accounted for five touchdowns to help offset two interceptions returned for TDs, and No. 19 Notre Dame beat 20th-ranked South Carolina in a wild TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The highest-scoring game in the bowl's history was filled with big plays and memorable moments. Buchner delivered the knockout blow when he found tight end Mitchell Evans wide open for a 16-yard touchdown on a third-and-7 play with 1:38 remaining.

Buchner threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

ARIZONA BOWL

Ohio 30, Wyoming 27 (OT)

C.J. Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.

The Cowboys labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming’s offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn’s 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation. The Bobcats had time to answer and Nathanial Vakos kicked a tying 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.

Thursday

CHEEZ-IT BOWL

Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32

Jordan Travis threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns and No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Johnny Wilson made a one-handed grab for a 58-yard gain to set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left. The Seminoles held on, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the Sooners’ comeback bid. Jovante Barnes tied it at 32 for Oklahoma with 3:37 left on a 12-yard run. That was after Travis fired a 17-yard pass to tight end Markeston Douglas in the end zone to put the Seminoles up 32-25 midway through the fourth.

PINSTRIPE BOWL

Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Ibrahim broke the school record held by Darrell Thompson (1986-89) on a 10-yard gain with about 2 ½ minutes left in the first half. Ibrahim finished with 71 yards on 16 carries before Trey Potts replaced him in the backfield.

ALAMO BOWL

Washington 27, Texas 20

Michael Penix, Jr. threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and No. 12 Washington held off No. 21 Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Texas scored 10 late points, pulling within seven on Bert Auburn’s 26-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining, but failed on an onside kick try. The Longhorns stopped the Huskies on the ensuing possession and took over on their own 16 with 32 seconds and got to the Washington 40 on the final play of the game.