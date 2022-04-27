'The Cake' returns to the stage this weekend

The Hickory Community Theatre is currently presenting a play whose story is in-the-moment current and remains a burning cultural issue in America. Some may call it, “ripped from the headlines.” The germ of the story comes from a court case in Colorado that occurred a few years ago.

In this though provoking dramatic comedy, a successful baker in North Carolina is called by her late best-friend’s daughter to bake a cake for her upcoming wedding. What the baker soon learns is that the daughter is marrying another woman, and one from a different race. Della, the baker, is forced to rethink her values, beliefs and morals.

Although it’s a serious subject, the story is told with plenty of humor and warmth by playwright Bekah Brunstetter.

“This isn’t a play about controversy; it’s about love and understanding, as the characters navigate their way through changing viewpoints and finding some common ground," director John Rambo said. "The intimate setting of the Firemen’s Kitchen puts the audience right in the moment.”

Performances of "The Cake" are Fridays and Saturdays, April 29 through May 7, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 1, at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.

Due to the continued risk of COVID-19 in Catawba County, and the small space of the Firemen’s Kitchen, the Hickory Community encourages patrons to wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

"The Cake" is rated R for strong adult language.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. "The Cake" is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood III.