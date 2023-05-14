Growing up I had no idea that I was part of a distinct culture. In fact, if anyone had asked me how I felt about being a southern Appalachian girl, I might have been like the young fish in the joke who, when asked how she liked the water, wanted to know what the heck water was.

All that changed in 1977 when I was the subject of a PBS documentary on Appalachian culture. When I told my family that a group of people were coming from Boston, Massachusetts, to film us “just being ourselves,” it didn’t take much time for me to realize I might need to give some thought to what being from Appalachia meant.

First, some background.

After my high school graduation, in June of 1977, my former guidance counselor, Sharon Smith (whom everyone affectionately referred to as “Bugs”), called to say that she had been interviewed by a producer named Lois Johnson, who worked for WGBH in Boston. WGBH was shooting a series of films about young people from different cultures around the country who were going to be the first in their family to go to college. Bugs had given her my name, and, after a series of phone interviews, I learned I had been chosen to represent Appalachia in the series. In all there would be 10 of us, each from a distinct culture and a different area of the United States. The show would highlight one person and his or her culture each week and would be hosted by LeVar Burton, who had become a household name that year for his role as Kunta Kinte in the PBS series “Roots.”

I felt a combination of pride, excitement and sheer terror when I learned that the production team would arrive at Montreat Anderson College, where I was enrolled for fall classes, in September, to film me at school, and then we would travel together to Rose Hollar that weekend to film my family doing “traditional Appalachian things.”

Roughly half of my family thought this was a wonderful thing and were supportive and proud. The other half were convinced that those #! @*&% Yankees were coming to the mountains to make fun of us for being backward, uneducated hicks. A family meeting was called. Those who believed we were going to be made fun of encouraged me to call “those people” and give them an earful. One of my cousins threatened to show them what a shotgun looked like if they showed up to make fun of us.

Eventually, a truce was called, and most everyone agreed that since this was going to happen, the house should be made ready for company (washing windows, scrubbing the floors and porch.) The team arrived on a Wednesday. At school the next day it was weird having a cameraman with a boom microphone following me around campus all day while I “behaved normally” and “talked about college life” to my friends. And when the crew and I arrived at my house to begin filming, there were so many cars on the road up Rose Hollar that we had to park close to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The cameramen had to haul all their equipment up the hill to the house, several hundred yards from where they parked. All of my immediate family, most of my cousins and quite a few of the neighbors had shown up to check out what was happening even though that meant mostly standing around outside.

I have just a couple of memories of that weekend. I remember that in one scene, my mom and I sat at the kitchen table and were asked to talk about what college life was like. The lights were so bright in the room that I could barely see her, even though she was just a few feet away. The producer kept trying to get us to talk like we “normally would.” Trust me, this is hard when there’s an audience such as we had that day. I also remember we traveled to Avery County High School so the team could film dancers on the clogging team. The next day I took the crew up to the top of Rose Mountain. I wanted them to see how beautiful it was up there, especially in the colors of early fall. When we returned, my family gathered on the front porch so we could be filmed stringing dried beans to put up for the winter. The team from WGBH and I met for the final time on Sunday morning in a rented condominium on Beech Mountain while they asked questions about my life and I did my best to talk about my culture and to make my family proud.

Then they were gone.

The program, simply called “Debbie,” aired four months later, in February 1978. I watched at the home of my English teacher, Dr. King, along with a group of my friends from school. My family had gathered at a cousin’s house to watch, but the reception there was so lousy (this was back in the antennas-on-the roof-days) that only parts of the show came through. In 1978 there was no easy way to record a TV show, so that was it. Neither I nor anyone in my family ever saw the program again.

I have an image of me at Dr. King’s just before the program began, sitting cross-legged on the floor directly in front of the television, while my friends jokingly asked if I would give them my autograph after the show. But what I remember most from that night was the strange mixture of embarrassment and pride about my heritage that would remain a part of me for years. I was ashamed of what our house looked like and that my mom and I didn’t have pretty, new clothes to wear, but I was also very proud that we were a family who had survived a lot of hard times and worked hard to have what we had.

What I wanted more than anything was to be alone while I watched. I wanted the power to stop the film and really look at us all, at my mom’s face and her hard-working hands, at the little white house surrounded by mountains, and to listen to us, just one more time, while we talked and strung dried beans on the front porch.

I can look back on those memories now and understand some things I did not back then. I know now that culture is not just about where we’re born or the language we speak. It includes whom and how we worship, how we celebrate holidays (and what those holidays are), how we raise our children and how we treat our elders, how we perform marriage ceremonies and how we bury our dead. It also includes the many daily details of how we live — the clothes we wear, the music we listen to, and the foods we eat. Culture is the “water” we swim in. For me, that water runs deep.