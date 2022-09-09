Thousands flock to Hickory American Legion Fair

The Hickory American Legion Fair wrapped up its six-day run on Labor Day after drawing thousands of guests who enjoyed rides, favorite snacks, displays and other opportunities for fun.

Between 40,000 and 50,000 people attended the annual event, which opened Aug. 31, said Gary Price, president of the fair’s board and a member of American Legion Post 48, the event’s longtime owner.

Guests came by the carload, literally lining up the length of the road from the fair’s gate at 1 American Legion Ave. to U.S. 70 and then along one of the highway’s eastbound lanes on the evening of Sept. 3.

Even rain that came late in the run couldn’t keep the crowds away.

“Attendance as good every day, except it was a little slow Monday,” Price said, referring to the rain that fell on Labor Day. “It was above our expectations Saturday and Sunday; we broke the records those days. It broke the ride records, too.”

Price could not say how attendance compared to the 2021 fair because a final tally of this year’s visitors hasn’t been finished.

The fair was pleasing to three audiences — the visitors, the vendors offering everything from rides to specialty foods, and the members of Post 48.

“The best thing was everything coming out and enjoying themselves and having a good time,” Price said. “All of the food vendors did good. … A lot of them sold out (of food).”

James H. Drew Exhibition, the fair’s longtime ride provider, also was pleased.

“They were real happy,” Price said, “especially because they broke a sales record” for ride tickets.

Also contributing to the fair’s success were about 20 Legionnaires from Post 48. The fair’s 10-member governing board is composed of post members, and all of them worked from well before the event started until its very end. The other 10 Legionnaires handled activities from preparing the parking lots and event spaces to manning the gates to serving food in the post’s food booth, a fundraiser for the American Legion Baseball program.

The work was worth it, Price said, noting the Legionnaires’ pleasure at hosting the guests who came out and seeing the good times that they enjoyed.

Just days after the crowds left and the last ride was taken down and hauled away, Price was already busy preparing for next year’s fair. One thing he was working on was entertainment options.

“We’re already looking to get better acts, something that people enjoy to come to see,” he said, including at least one act that hasn’t played the fair in several years.

For information about the fair, call the office at 828-464-5433 or visit hickoryfair.com.

Membership in Post 48 is open to all honorably discharged veterans. For information or to join, call its office at 828-466-6006.