Three die, 10 hurt by NC tornado

Conrow declined to offer details about the injuries or deaths, but said no one else was reported missing as of early afternoon.

Steve McCreedy, 69, said by phone that he and his wife were awakened by their dog and dove into a closet as they heard their windows shattering and trees snapping outside.

"I heard my dog was kind of whimpering and I got up and went in to see her. And all of a sudden I just started hearing the rumbling, like they say, the train getting louder and louder," he said.

"So I yelled to my wife, and we have an interior closet that we have designated as the place to go when something like that happens. And we dove in there. As soon as that happened, we had glass shattering and the trees were breaking."

He said that he has a weather radio to keep them informed of threats, and while he said he was aware severe thunderstorms were possible, he was never alerted to the possibility of a tornado until the weather was upon them.

He said he's got a generator to keep their refrigerator going, and feels fortunate the damage wasn't worse. He said his neighbor's home was "leveled."