JONAS RIDGE – A domestic dispute has left multiple people shot in Jonas Ridge.
NEWLAND — A community is mourning the loss of a man they say is a hero and a woman who was loved by all who knew her after a shooting claimed …
A Morganton man has been charged with the statutory rape of a child in his custody.
A man was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Morganton.
UNC Health Blue Ridge is expanding its Morganton hospital facility:
JONAS RIDGE — Three people are dead after a Monday afternoon shooting in Jonas Ridge.
Burke County Public Schools has announced several changes to school leadership within the county. All changes will be official on July 1.
A drive-by shooting left a door shattered and a bullet hole in a window at a local hotel this week.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since June 22.
A Morganton man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was accusing a firing a shot at a Boone bar, authorities said.
