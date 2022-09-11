Tight race headed into Wentworth final round

VIRGINIA WATER, England — A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday's final round.

Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series.

The European tour's flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day's play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round.

McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 — tying his career-low round in the tournament — and was in a three-way share of third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.

Then came five players on 10 under — including Adrian Otaegui (65) and Talor Gooch (64), who both now play in the contentious LIV Golf series. Gooch's presence in the field was criticized ahead of the event by some golfers who have decided to stick with the sport's established tours and shun the Saudi money.

Gooch was even name-checked by defending champion Billy Horschel, who said his fellow American was at Wentworth "for one reason only and that's to try to get world ranking points because you don't have it" in LIV tournaments.

Otaegui and Gooch will play together on Sunday.

Hovland shot 68 to follow up his opening 64, while Kjeldsen started with a bogey and finished birdie-birdie for a 64 after opening with a 68.

Hovland hasn't won since the Dubai Desert Classic in January. The last of Kjeldsen's four European tour titles came in 2015.

McIlroy, meanwhile, is coming off winning the Tour Championship — and the FedEx Cup — two weeks ago and is seeking back-to-back titles worldwide for the first time since 2014.

As the current leader of the Race to Dubai, the four-time major champion is also in a good position to win the money lists on both sides of the Atlantic.

Play started at 6:40 a.m. local time on Saturday, with 30 players needing to finish their first rounds that were stopped late Thursday following the announcement of the death of the queen at the age of 96.

A decision was taken for there to be no play on Friday — meaning the event was cut to 54 holes — as a mark of respect to the monarch of more than 70 years and players, caddies and officials held a two-minute period of silence around the course at 9:50 a.m.

Ewing takes 1-shot lead in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Ally Ewing takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing had a hot start to take the lead and she stayed there on a soggy Kenwood Country Club Course. With a bogey on the last hole, Ewing shot a 67. That gives her a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi of Mexico. Fassi is one of the most powerful players on the LPGA Tour she can use her length on a soft course. Fassi will be going for her first LPGA Tour win. Another shot behind was Xiyu Lin of China after a 70.