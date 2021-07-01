Tilly
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rutherford County's South Mountain Distilling Co. owner Don Smith is expanding business to eastern Tennessee.
- Updated
He pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female in McDowell County. Now, Dr. Diaa Hussein is facing two civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, according to court documents.
- Updated
Four people are dead after a possible explosion at a home in Lenoir.
- Updated
Plans to turn a former mill into a hotel has changed. A new Pizza Hut is being proposed and it looks like the former Sagebrush building will s…
- Updated
Police said Wednesday afternoon that four people found dead after an explosion appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
- Updated
VALDESE — For Chloe Gary, a little patience paid off.
- Updated
Police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from May 16-22.
Jun. 25—A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car. As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down. "He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier ...
- Updated
The man had serious injuries, but he was conscious and alert at the scene of the crash, troopers told The News Herald.