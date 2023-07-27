Today's highlight

On July 27, 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.

On this date

In 1789, President George Washington signed a measure establishing the department of Foreign affairs, forerunner of the department of state.

In 1866, Cyrus W. Field finished laying out the first successful underwater telegraph cable between North America and Europe.

In 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. army's first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Virginia, for one hour and 12 minutes.

In 1940, Billboard magazine published its first "music popularity chart" listing best-selling retail records. In first place was "I'll Never smile again" recorded by Tommy Dorsey and his Orchestra, with featured vocalist Frank Sinatra.

In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the republican National Convention in Chicago.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Kerner Commission to assess the causes of urban rioting, the same day Black militant h. rap Brown told a press conference in Washington that violence was "as American as cherry pie."

In 1974, the house Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.

In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)

In 2015, the Boy scouts of America ended its blanket ban on gay adult leaders while allowing church-sponsored scout units to maintain the exclusion for religious reasons.