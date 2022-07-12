Top pick Banchero, Magic beat Kings 94-92 in sudden death

LAS VEGAS — The Orlando Magic led by 18 points with less than five minutes left in regulation of their NBA Summer League against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, well on their way to a victory.

They wound up getting that win — after some very wild events down the stretch.

Emanuel Terry’s layup off a pass from No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero gave the Magic a 94-92 victory in sudden-death overtime, capping a frantic finish to a game that had a little bit of everything in the final moments.

Sacramento closed regulation on a 23-5 run, getting the last six of those points in the final 5.1 seconds on a pair of 3-pointers to force overtime.

Ellis missed a short jumper with a second left in OT, and Cannady nearly won the game there with a 60-foot heave that bounced off the rim. That sent the teams to a second overtime, sudden death, first score wins.

Orlando got the ball, Banchero found Terry down low, and the Magic got their winner.

Banchero scored 23 points for the Magic and had six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Admiral Schofield scored 14 points for Orlando.

Neemias Queta topped Sacramento with 23 points.

Raptors 97, 76ers 77

Armoni Brooks made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Delano Banton added 21 and Toronto breezed to a victory over Philadelphia.

Christian Koloko, the Raptors’ only pick in this year’s draft, added 12 points and seven rebounds. The No. 33 overall pick added three steals and three blocks.

Heat 88, Celtics 78

Mychal Mulder scored 23 points to help Miami beat Boston.

Mulder made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Heat. Serbia’s Nikola Jovic, the 27th overall selection and Miami’s only pick in the draft grabbed four rebounds in just under 14 minutes of action.

JD Davison, the Celtics’ only pick in the draft (53rd overall), finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Jazz 72, Hawks 66

Jared Butler had 15 points and seven assists to lead Utah past Atlanta.

Kofi Cockburn added 13 rebounds and six points for the Jazz.

A.J. Griffin, the Hawks’ top pick at No. 16, did not play.

Rockets 90, Thunder 88

No. 17 overall pick Tari Eason made the second of two free throws with 4.1 seconds left and Houston held off Oklahoma City.

Eason finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets. No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith had 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Jalen Williams, one of OKC’s three first-round draft picks, topped the Thunder with 15 points. No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Ousmane Dieng — the 11th overall selection — added 10 points.

Hornets 89, Lakers 86, 2OT

Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points and his drive-and-kick to JT Thor for a 3-pointer from the right side gave Charlotte the win in the sudden-death second overtime.

Alexander converted a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 81=all with 21 seconds left in regulation. He hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot to make it 86-all with 4.3 seconds left in the 2-minute first OT.

Alexander hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range and had six assists, while Thor finished with 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. LJ Figueroa made 7 of 7 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Cole Swider hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and led Los Angeles with 21 points. Mason Jones scored 13 and Scotty Pippen Jr. and Max Christie added 10 points apiece.

The Lakers won the tip in the second overtime and Pippen air-balled a potential winning 3-point shot