TOSS Studio held the first of two community art events on Sunday afternoon at the historic Burke County Courthouse. The free, family friendly events aim to encourage the community to help paint three murals for Morganton. On Sunday, students from TOSS had their art on display and available for sale, while they enjoyed music and free food. The second event will take place Friday, May 26, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the historic square during the TGIF Concert Series, according to their website. Fabric panels will be on the tables for everyone to join in the mural painting while listening to the sounds of the Baby Black Band. No painting experience necessary, the website says. Fabric panels will be on tables under canopies on the courthouse lawn, ADA accessible for folks of all mobility levels.