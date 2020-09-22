092320-mnh-news-promos

Reader: Betty Jane Ratcliff
Vol. 134, Issue 226
WEDNESDAY TEMPLATE
Top Promo 1: House ad
Top Promo 2: 092320-mnh-news-sportspromo
Weather: High 75. Low: 52. Forecast: Mostly sunny.
--------------
Bottom Promo 1:
Fighting, preventing wildfires
is a challenge, Mini Page, A6
Bottom promo 2:
Youth deer hunting day
set for this Saturday, A4
--------------
Index
Obituaries A4
Focus A5
Opinion A7
Sports B1
Puzzles B4
Classifieds B5
16 pages
Note for designer: Make sure the Instagram address doesn't get bumped from social media bar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!