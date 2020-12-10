Dec. 11 promos

Reader:
Reader: Carolyn Hipps
Vol. 134, Issue 294
Top Promo 1:
House ad
Top Promo 2:
HIGH SCHOOLS
NCHSAA releases 1st draft of realignment, SPORTS, B1
Bottom Promo 1:
Check out some movies
to be streamed in 2021, A9
Bottom Promo 2:
Churches adjust holiday events
during pandemic, A6
Index
Obituaries A4
Opinion A5
Focus A10
Sports B1
Comics B6
Classifieds B7
Designer note: Please double check the social media bar at the bottom to make sure Instagram address isn’t cut off.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!