Promos for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

Reader: Ben Cuthbertson
Vo. 134, Issue 269
THURSDAY TEMPLATE
Top Promo 1: House ad
Top Promo 2: LOCAL SPORTS
Bottom Promo 1:
Nonpartisan investigations of previous elections have found that voter fraud is exceedingly rare. A6
Bottom Promo 2:
Options, a domestic violence shelter, has installed billboards throughout Burke County. 5A.
Index
Obituaries A4
Opinion A7
Focus A8
Sports B1
Puzzles B4
Classifieds B5
16 pages
Note for designer: Make sure the Instagram address doesn't get bumped from social media bar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!