Local resident recounts generations of family history

Henry said Bost relatives lived at Cedar Grove after his grandmother’s family moved out. They put an addition on the home they called the “Glass Room.” This was a sunroom built in 1931, the same year Henry was born, for his cousin, Charles Bost, who had contracted tuberculosis. The sunlight streaming into the room each day was supposed to help him heal, but he died there.

Two unmarried uncles of Henry’s lived at Cedar Grove sometime after Anna died in 1950. They remained there until their deaths in 1988 and 1991. Henry, his four siblings and three of their cousins inherited the now 107-acre property. Henry and Penina bought the others out, cleared the land of excessive growth and built a home there.

The land at that time did not include the Cedar Grove portion of the property. Henry and Penina’s daughter, Nina Ramseur Warren, bought Cedar Grove from Wayne Martin, a local attorney, three years ago. Henry said Nina keeps chickens in the same chicken house as his great aunt, Julia Bost, once did. The property has a granary that stores dried corn from generations past and a smoke house featuring hand-hewn logs with wooden pegs attached, from which they hung meats. A new barn was built to look like the old one it replaced.