Local resident recounts generations of family history

Today the Morganton community would normally celebrate its Revolutionary War patriot ancestors through the Historic Burke Foundation’s Revolutionary War Days event, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. I thought it would be a good time to delve into the past of a local family and its Revolutionary War ties.
Judge Claude Sitton, director of the History Museum of Burke County, had suggested I get in touch with local resident Henry Ramseur to write about his land and family that date back to the Colonial era in Burke County. I called Henry, and he graciously invited my husband and me to visit him and his wife, Penina, on their family property.
Their dining room table was covered with a treasure trove of historical documents, old photographs, newspaper articles and maps. I saw a field of fascinating stories waiting to be harvested. We went through them all and toured the area as he shared generations of history with us.
Jacob Forney Sr., Henry’s great-great-great-grandfather, traveled to Pennsylvania in the 1730s from Amsterdam by way of Alsace, a French-German territory. On a second trip to the New World, he met a Swiss girl named Mariah Bergner and married her.
The couple moved to Tryon County in North Carolina (which later became Lincoln County) around 1754. They had three sons who all fought in the Revolutionary War. A family history narrative notes that Jacob Forney Jr. was a major, Peter Forney was a general and Abram Forney was a major.
Forney Sr.’s farm was raided by the British in 1781. British Maj. Gen. Charles Cornwallis occupied the farm house for three days, confining the family to the home’s basement and seizing their valuables and livestock.
Forney Sr. had bought 552 acres of land on Bost Road in Morganton the year before. Henry has a copy of the deed issued on March 14, 1780. Forney Jr. inherited the property when his father died in 1806 and built Cedar Grove there from 1824-26, a Federal-style plantation house. The home, which still stands today, got its name from the many cedar trees growing there.
Jacob Forney Jr. and his wife, Mary, lived at Cedar Grove, grew crops, raised livestock and had 11 children. He died in 1840. Cedar Grove passed to their son, Daniel J. Forney, Henry’s great-grandfather, who fought in the Civil War and died in 1887.
Daniel’s daughter, Anna Forney Ramseur, Henry’s grandmother, was born during the war in 1863 and took possession of the farm after Daniel died. Henry read excerpts from her diary written in the 1890s, which described visits from friends and family.
Anna, known as “Annie,” and her husband, George, built their own farmhouse in the 1890s. The farmhouse still stands near the home Henry and Penina built on the family property near Cedar Grove and includes the original well with a hand crank called a windlass.
Henry said Bost relatives lived at Cedar Grove after his grandmother’s family moved out. They put an addition on the home they called the “Glass Room.” This was a sunroom built in 1931, the same year Henry was born, for his cousin, Charles Bost, who had contracted tuberculosis. The sunlight streaming into the room each day was supposed to help him heal, but he died there.
Two unmarried uncles of Henry’s lived at Cedar Grove sometime after Anna died in 1950. They remained there until their deaths in 1988 and 1991. Henry, his four siblings and three of their cousins inherited the now 107-acre property. Henry and Penina bought the others out, cleared the land of excessive growth and built a home there.
The land at that time did not include the Cedar Grove portion of the property. Henry and Penina’s daughter, Nina Ramseur Warren, bought Cedar Grove from Wayne Martin, a local attorney, three years ago. Henry said Nina keeps chickens in the same chicken house as his great aunt, Julia Bost, once did. The property has a granary that stores dried corn from generations past and a smoke house featuring hand-hewn logs with wooden pegs attached, from which they hung meats. A new barn was built to look like the old one it replaced.
The area Henry owns includes houses built by Peter Bergner Forney and Isaac Newton Forney, Daniel’s brothers, and the Forney family cemetery, established about 1800.
“I’ve got five generations here,” Henry said when he took us to the cemetery. “There’s about 150 (graves), all family related.”
He rents some of the land to local farmers and foresters to use. It is one of about 50 properties in the state recognized as a bicentennial farm by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Henry shared what it means to him to live on land going so far back in his family.
“It brings back a lot of my memories from childhood days as to what the property was,” he said. “I remember my father telling me about Jacob Forney Jr. I said, ‘Well who is that?’ and he said, ‘It’s your great-great-grandfather, and don’t you forget it.’ Well I did, and I wish I could talk to my father for about 15-20 minutes now and really absorb some of the history he told me when I was young and history didn’t mean too much to me.”
Tammie Gercken is a staff writer at The News Herald and a member of the Morganton Writers' Group.
