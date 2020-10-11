Moore, Hawks blank Statesville Christian

STATESVILLE — Josh Moore and the Hickory Hawks spoiled Statesville Christian’s home opener Friday night and showed little mercy in doing so.

Moore, a running back who graduated from East Burke High School this past spring, joined the independent high school football team this fall and rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries — all in the first half — in the 47-0 triumph. Moore ran one in from 8 yards out in the first quarter and scored on a 26-yarder with 13 seconds remaining in the second frame.

It was part of a 40-point outburst in the first half. With the game out of reach, by mercy rule, the clock ran continuously for the better part of the second half.

Hawks quarterback Brycen Gaither completed 10 of 12 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns in the opening half before turning the signal-calling duties over to his backup.

Tristan Bailey was the biggest beneficiary in the aerial attack. His 80-yard touchdown reception on a deep throw from Gaither helped extend the Hickory lead to 34-0 with 3 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Bailey finished with five catches for 131 yards and three TDs.