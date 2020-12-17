 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

  • 0

Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everybody. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.

—Romans 12:17-18

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bible

Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

  • Updated

And you have forgotten that word of encouragement that addresses you as sons: "My son, do not make light of the Lord's discipline, and do not …

Bible

Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

  • Updated

Just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function, so in Christ we who are many form one …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert