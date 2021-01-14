Daily Bible verse - Friday, Jan. 15, 2021
Bible
Because of the LORD's great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. …
You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires...
Whoever serves me must follow me; and where I am, my servant also will be. My Father will honor the one who serves me.