Daily Bible verse - Monday, Sept. 7, 2020
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Sept. 7, 2020

"Stand up and praise the LORD your God, who is from everlasting to everlasting. Blessed be your glorious name, and may it be exalted above all blessing and praise."

—Nehemiah 9:5b

