Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.

—Hebrews 11:6

