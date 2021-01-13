 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Dec. 14, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Dec. 14, 2021

  • 0

Know that the LORD is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture.

—Psalm 100:3

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bible

Daily Bible verse - Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

  • Updated

Because of the LORD's great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert