Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

"Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth."

—Genesis 9:16

