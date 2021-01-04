Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires...
"Or again, how can anyone enter a strong man's house and carry off his possessions unless he first ties up the strong man? Then he can rob his…
Whoever serves me must follow me; and where I am, my servant also will be. My Father will honor the one who serves me.
When the priests and Levites had purified themselves ceremonially, they purified the people, the gates and the wall.
