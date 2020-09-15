Reading behind the vines - Burke County Notebook

As I drive around western North Carolina for my job, I often see farmhouses, barns and road signs covered in wild vines that seem to want to tug them back into oblivion. When we pass by anything that has been abandoned and is gradually engulfed by nature’s invasive climber army, we wonder why the owners allow it to happen.
Nature, in every sense of the word, is very powerful. From the coast, where the tides flow to the sand, is constant to the mountains, with their mighty barrier of protection that surrounds us. The wind and rain sculpt and the surf scallops as the forces and elements shape and contour our landscape as mankind evolves.
Though nature exists independently from people, humans exude much effort in trying to change, exclude and even destroy many aspects of our natural world.
We pass a beautiful forest in our travels and then months later, it is gone, and a ragged landscape devoid of trees is all there is left. There are bulldozed piles of misshapen debris, the type of which are often seen in horror films.
Though, if left untouched by man, some natural areas reclaim what is in their path, encroach on any land their roots or tentacles can grasp. Encroachment is defined as gradual or stealthy entrance on another's territory. This is evident in summer months as an overabundance of wild kudzu and other species spread their grasping arms. Kudzu is so invasive that it earned the nickname, “the vine that ate the South.”
North Carolina has more than 25 preservation societies from Asheville to Wilson. Many of these work to preserve natural as well as man-made areas. Our federal government has many more entities and conservancies that strive to protect our cultural heritage. The National Park Service reports that its system has 419 areas that encompass more than 84 million acres. In total, 640 million acres are held in trust. This includes D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Nature has a way of continually surprising us in its ability to survive and heal itself. Plants emerge after a forest fire, rain washes plants to a new area where they take root and thrive and a flower still blooms from a crack in a sidewalk.
In the animal world, sharks and crocodiles have changed little from their ancestors from around 200,000 million years ago. Some animals survive in very drastic surroundings. Wood frogs in Alaska survive for seven months totally frozen. The greater bilby lives in Australia and digs holes to escape the 120 degree heat.
All of us should contribute to the conservation of our natural resources. Not only do we need numerous ones for survival, there are many plants that provide treatments for medical conditions. Perhaps all the answers to the earth's many problems lay dormant in nature, waiting to take root, thrive and help.
Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community, an avid writer and has five awesome grandchildren. She can be reached at dilclo1111@ gmail.com.
