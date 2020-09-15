Reading behind the vines - Burke County Notebook

As I drive around western North Carolina for my job, I often see farmhouses, barns and road signs covered in wild vines that seem to want to tug them back into oblivion. When we pass by anything that has been abandoned and is gradually engulfed by nature’s invasive climber army, we wonder why the owners allow it to happen.

Nature, in every sense of the word, is very powerful. From the coast, where the tides flow to the sand, is constant to the mountains, with their mighty barrier of protection that surrounds us. The wind and rain sculpt and the surf scallops as the forces and elements shape and contour our landscape as mankind evolves.

Though nature exists independently from people, humans exude much effort in trying to change, exclude and even destroy many aspects of our natural world.

We pass a beautiful forest in our travels and then months later, it is gone, and a ragged landscape devoid of trees is all there is left. There are bulldozed piles of misshapen debris, the type of which are often seen in horror films.