Big drop reported in vaping by US teenagers

NEW YORK — Vaping rates among U.S. teenagers fell dramatically this year, according to a federal report released Wednesday.

The drop comes in the wake of last year's outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths

Just under 20% of high school students and 5% of middle school students said they were recent users of electronic cigarettes and other vaping products, the national survey shows. It was conducted between mid-January and mid-March.

That marks a dramatic decline from a similar survey last year that found about 28% of high school students and 11% of middle school students recently vaped.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducts the national survey of more than 20,000 middle and high school students. It asks students if they had used any vaping or traditional tobacco products in the previous month.

While cigarette smoking has been trending down, vaping use exploded in recent years. The increase was attributed to popular newer versions of e-cigarettes, like those by Juul Labs Inc. of San Francisco.