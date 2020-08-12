Church to host food distribution

Burke United Christian Ministries, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, will hold a free food distribution from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the rear of First United Methodist Church at 200 N. King St. in Morganton.
The distribution is being held with support from the missions team at FUMC, said the Rev. Dana McKim, the church’s pastor.
“COVID-19 and the challenges and restrictions it has brought have resulted in the reduction of a number of food distribution sites in our area,” McKim said. “There has been an increase in need with so many families struggling to make ends meet due to job losses related to the coronavirus. The missions team of First United Methodist Church, a longtime supporter of (Burke United Christian Ministries) and the Second Harvest Food Bank, has created a safe process and team for distribution. They have taken delivery of 12,000 pounds of food for distribution.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the procedure for receiving food in the distribution has been changed to ensure social distancing.
“Please do not arrive any earlier than 8 a.m.,” McKim said. “Proceed in your vehicle to the check-in station located on Queen Street. You will be required to produce an ID, and if you have one, your BUCM passport. Clients are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. There will not be any restrooms available. Face coverings are required. You will be assigned a parking area upon arrival, and parking lot hosts will notify you when it is your turn to proceed to the loading zone. Please make sure there is room in your vehicle for the food you will receive.”
He said each family will receive two boxes and four cases of dry goods, with no perishables, produce or refrigerated goods.
“We usually feed 150 to 200 families at each distribution here,” McKim said. “Our congregation is a Matthew 25 church, and meeting the needs of our neighbors in need is a part of the DNA of our congregation. Our mission volunteers are relentless about helping, and we were determined to find a way to safely distribute this much needed resource.”
For more information about the distribution or Second Harvest Food Bank, call BUCM at 828-433-8075 or the FUMC mission team at 828-433-4346.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!