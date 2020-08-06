Pastor holds tele-services

The Rev. Benjamin Douglas Cuthbertson, a local pastor, has created a telephone prayer service he is calling the “Word of God” prayer line.
He invites people to call 712-432-6136 and enter the code 952494 to hear him preach and offer a Bible lesson at the following times:
» Friday: noon
» Saturday: noon and 7 p.m.
» Sunday: noon
» Monday: noon and 7 p.m.
» Tuesday: noon
» Wednesday: noon and 7 p.m.
» Thursday: noon
Cuthbertson also invites people to tune into WCIS-AM 760 radio station from 9:15-9:30 a.m. Saturdays to hear his “Word of God” show.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!