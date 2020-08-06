You have permission to edit this article.
Pastor holds tele-services
Word of God Prayer Line

Pastor holds tele-services

  • Updated
The Rev. Benjamin Douglas Cuthbertson, a local pastor, has created a telephone prayer service he is calling the “Word of God” prayer line.

He invites people to call 712-432-6136 and enter the code 952494 to hear him preach and offer a Bible lesson at the following times:

» Friday: noon

» Saturday: noon and 7 p.m.

» Sunday: noon

» Monday: noon and 7 p.m.

» Tuesday: noon

» Wednesday: noon and 7 p.m.

» Thursday: noon

Cuthbertson also invites people to tune into WCIS-AM 760 radio station from 9:15-9:30 a.m. Saturdays to hear his “Word of God” show.

