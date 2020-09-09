091020-mnh-news-statebriefs

Truck accident at plant kills driver
MEBANE — A truck driver was fatally struck by another tractor-trailer as it backed into a loading dock at a plant in Orange County.
Eugene Early McDowell IV, 50, of Eden, died Tuesday afternoon at the scene of the accident at ABB Inc. in Mebane, county officials said in a statement.
A witness told investigators that McDowell had backed his truck into the loading dock and gotten out, just as another truck backed in beside him and struck him.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office, Mebane Fire Department and Orange County EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, but McDowell's injuries were too severe.
Authorities were continuing to investigate, and no charges were filed as of late Tuesday.
Teen sentenced in sister's stabbing death
ASHEVILLE — A 17-year-old was sentenced to prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to killing his sister almost three years ago.
Claude Henderson II was initially charged in Kayla Hensley's death in November 2017, the same month authorities found her body near a dumpster with severe cuts on her neck, according to a news release from the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office.
An investigation into her death found that Hensley, who was 18, was killed in the family's residence in a Weaverville mobile home park, the release said. The district attorney's office said Henderson, then 14, confessed to killing his sister when law enforcement officers interviewed him.
Henderson pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge Tuesday. He will serve his 16- to 20-year prison sentence at the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections.
Hospital system hit during cyberattack
CHARLOTTE — A cyberattack against an international software company includes a database breach which may have compromised personal information, a hospital system here said.
Atrium Health posted a notice of the attack on its website, saying some information, possibly including a person's name, birth date and doctor's name, was accessed when cybercriminals targeted Blackbaud, which is one of its vendors, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.
No medical records or information about medications or test results were compromised, Atrium said, and no credit card or bank account information was stolen.
Blackbaud, which provides donor management software to many institutions around the world, notified Atrium on July 16 of the attack on its systems, according to Atrium's letter to patients. The newspaper said it obtained one of the letters Saturday.
It's unclear how many people in Atrium's system were affected.
Walmart uses drones for NC deliveries
Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in Fayetteville.
The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex and hopes to gain insight into customers' and its workers' experience with the technology.
Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer products at Walmart, acknowledged that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.
"That still feels like a bit of science fiction, but we're at a point where we're learning more and more about the technology that is available and how we can use it to make our customers' lives easier," Ward wrote in a corporate blog.
Last week, Amazon won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone, but the company said it was still testing the self-piloting aircraft.
Democrats sue to over rules for state ballots
RALEIGH — Several Democratic groups sued on Tuesday, demanding that North Carolina block a provision requiring residents to cast their vote over from scratch if a witness fails to sign or provide an address on the envelope containing their absentee ballot.
State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said in a memo last month that envelopes lacking a witness name, signature or address are declared "spoiled," and a new ballot must be mailed to the voter.
The requirement violates the state constitution, the lawsuit says, in part because it places an undue burden on the right to vote for those without the required witness information. The action also argues that the registered voter could miss out on voting due to delays in receiving a new ballot.
The State Board of Elections has already determined that voters who fail to sign the envelope containing their completed ballot can rectify the omission by signing an affidavit.
A State Board of Elections representative said the agency didn't have a comment late Tuesday.
University hits 1,000 student virus cases
RALEIGH — At least 1,000 East Carolina University students have tested positive for the coronavirus since fall classes began on Aug. 10, according to the college's COVID-19 case count.
ECU's COVID-19 dashboard showed Tuesday afternoon that 1,084 students tested positive for the virus between Aug. 9 and Sept. 5, making the school the first college in the state to eclipse 1,000 cases since classes started again.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and N.C. State University, which started in-person classes the same day as ECU, are approaching 1,000 student coronavirus cases.
Mass gatherings, including parties put on by fraternities and sororities, have fueled some coronavirus spread nationwide. Police shut down several parties during ECU's opening weekend, including one with about 400 attendees.
North Carolina on Friday transitioned to Phase 2.5 of its reopening plan, which increased gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
