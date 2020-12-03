Agency shares ways to avoid delivery scams

Some consumers have recently received text messages stating a major delivery carrier needs them to "update delivery preferences" on a package by clicking on a link. The problem? The text is a scam, and the link results in theft of personal information.

Most consumers love the convenience of making purchases online and having them shipped straight to their doorstep. But with millions of packages delivered each year, con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal from shoppers. Fortunately, there are also many ways to protect yourself from their shady tactics.

Delivery scams and theft are particularly prevalent at the holidays, when more packages are being shipped, but they can happen year round. Scammers are hoping shoppers are busy or distracted and will act without thinking.

The first scam to look out for is phishing texts or emails that pose as official notices from delivery companies. These either contain a “tracking link” or a message that the shipper is having difficulty delivering a package to you, or most recently, a link to update delivery preferences. Clicking the link either takes you to a form that asks for personally identifying information, or to a site that downloads malware onto your computer.