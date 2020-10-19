All in due time, so she says

In my diary that night, I made a little note, "Do not respond to the wife verbally until you have had seven days to think it through."

At my age, within three days, I have totally forgotten what I was going to say.

The interesting thing was that I checked my bank account and saw the day I ordered that package, the money came out of my account immediately. They had my money, but I didn't have their package.

I think it strange that money goes out of my account much faster than anything in this world. Where does it go? Not too long ago, somebody withdrew $1700 from my account. Evidently, they had applied for a card on my account, got it, and used it.

If only my mail arrived as quickly as my money disappears, I would be a happy camper.

It took several weeks for the bank to get that $1700 back into my account. As I say, it goes out faster than it comes in.

In the last few days, I've been getting a little jumpy, more than normal. I stand at the window, watching for the mailman, and he never comes on a regular schedule.