Community calendar for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
NOTE: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days in advance of the event.

ADDITIONAL NOTE: Some of the following events may have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please check with the individual organization holding any event you may be interested in to make sure they are still having it.

FRIDAY

RSVPs due for online mental health training

RSVPs are due today for free online mental health trainings that will take place from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, on dementia and psychosis behavior and from 2:45-3:45 p.m. the same day on overcoming communication barriers in dementia. The training will be hosted by the Burke County Senior Center and led by Vaya Health. To register, contact 828-430-4147 or amanda.garrison@burkenc.org.

SATURDAY, AUG. 1

Fish fry takeout

The Lake James Community Center will offer fish fry takeouts starting at 11 a.m. Fish plates with all of the trimmings will be sold for $8 each. Fish sandwiches will be $6 each. Hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

Yard sale

The Glen Alpine Women's Club will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon at its facility at 123 WS Butler St. in Glen Alpine.

MONDAY, AUG. 17

ABC board meeting

The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.

Online grief workshop

Carolina Caring will offer a free online grief workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom. To register, contact 828-466-0466 or wspurling@carolinacaring.org.

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

ABC board meeting

The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.

MONDAY, OCT. 19

ABC board meeting

The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

ABC board meeting

The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

ABC board meeting

The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.

