Getting away with it is half the fun

When I got home, my wife was not there yet, so it allowed me time to conceal my little cookie obsession. I concealed it near my easy chair, so I could access it without her knowing it.

I love it when a plan comes together.

I forgot about the bag of cookies because days can get hectic. After supper, we sat down in the living room to relax and enjoy just a little TV. It suddenly dawned on me that I had a little stash of cookies underneath my chair. The more I thought of it, the more I thought of it.

During a commercial, my wife got up to go to the bathroom, so I thought this would be a great time to sneak a cookie. I reached under my chair to grab the bag of cookies, and I couldn't find it. I searched and searched and searched, and it wasn't there. I started to scratch my head and wonder where I put it.

Then my wife came into the room and said, "You weren't looking for this, were you?"

In her hand was the bag of cookies I hid under my chair.

Wearing a little grin on my face, I thought of a verse of Scripture, "But if ye will not do so, behold, ye have sinned against the Lord: and be sure your sin will find you out” (Numbers 32:23).

Try as we might, our sin will finally catch up with us.