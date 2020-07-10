Letters to the Editor

According to the WNCN, Fayetteville, NC: A privately owned confederate Statue in Fayetteville, NC was taken down by its owners Saturday, June 27, 2020. The monument was at the intersection of Morganton Road and Dobbins Avenue in the Haymount section of Fayetteville. Saturday the owners placed the monument in storage, according to a news release. “The privately-owned 1902 Confederate monument of Fayetteville was relocated today (June 27, 2020) by its owners,” the news release reported.
The display of misunderstanding and hatred prevailed in Morganton,NC on June 27. Were the people armed with guns and rifles here to display an intent to shoot others over a statue. Who does this kind of thing? Weapons, guns, and rifles are used to injure and kill, was this necessary? I am appalled at the scene I witnessed and will never be able to erase this scene from my mind.
I acknowledge that the statue represents misguided pride to some, it represents hatred and racism to others, it represents failure and defeat to others and to many it is just a crated piece of stone. It is insignificant what you feel it represents, but why would you present a willingness to harm others over an inanimate object? Again, ask yourself, who does this? You are entitled to your feelings and values; however, I submit to you, is it worth harming people with different values than yours?
This has got to be the most shameful display of misunderstanding that I have ever witnessed in this town. People, what were you thinking, better still, were you thinking about this unnecessary act of insanity?
Wake up Morganton, there is more than meets the eye going on here.
Let us become proactive and prevent such shamefulness from happening again. If you don’t know or understand something, go somewhere and sit down or consult a knowledgeable source.
On Monday, July 6 at 10:45 a.m., I witnessed a man with a large gun strapped to his side in Ingles grocery store, pushing an empty cart around the store. What was his fear and intent?
Artie McKesson-Logan
Morganton
Lack of masks shows lack of respect
I am utterly baffled by the rampant disregard for the lives of our fellow citizens here in Burke County. In the past week I have informed the management of Food Lion in Valdese that I will no longer be able to shop in their store — ever again — and then, today, been forced to have to give the same message to a local produce store. In both of these locations I found that the simple wearing of a face mask, out of respect for the health and safety of their fellow citizens, is too much to ask of them. I’m old and I have asthma — their casual disregard for my well-being could literally kill me. They don’t care. Regardless of whatever excuses they make, regardless of whether they hold radical political views — they simply don’t care that they might transmit a lethal disease to their neighbors.
I don’t get it. That kind of hostility towards your fellow citizens is beyond my comprehension. When I politely told the lady in the produce store that I couldn’t shop there anymore if they wouldn’t put on masks — and reiterated to her, as I have before, that I want to shop there, I want to support my neighbors in commerce — she replied with insincere sweetness that they “respect my decision to not come in” their store. What does that even mean? How can they “respect my decision” when they don’t respect me or anyone else?
I have to be blunt — if you think this is about politics, you have been radicalized to the point of stupidity. Would you want your surgeon to operate on you with dirty hands and no face mask? What is wrong with these people?
Jon Dana
Valdese
