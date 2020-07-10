Wisconsin family saves bear swimming with head stuck in binBLOOMER, Wis. — A Wisconsin family helped save a young bear that was struggling to breathe while swimming in a lake with its head caught in a plastic food container.
Tricia and Brian Hurt and their son, Brady, were fishing Saturday on Marsh Miller Lake in western Wisconsin’s Chippewa County when they came across what they first thought was a swimming dog. They soon realized, though, that it was a young bear with a clear plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head.
Their first attempt to pull the tub off the bear’s head failed, but another try was successful. They captured the rescue on video.
“That was the thing I remember most, is that bear panting heavily, trying to get air. Can you imagine having that down in the water, it sealed it off so it couldn’t get fresh air into that jug?” said Brian Hurt.
Tricia Hurt said if they had been two minutes sooner or later, they likely wouldn’t have come across the bear.
“I should have bought a lottery ticket,” Brian Hurt said. “I probably would have better chances at winning the lottery ticket than stumbling across that poor bear.”
The Hurts then went to a nearby resort, where some people had watched the rescue and told them the bear had been that way for at least a few days. Locals had been trying to figure out how get the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to help it.
Brian Hurt estimated the bear was a year old and likely still with it’s mother. They watched it all the way until it got to shore.
“We heard it fall and collapse on shore so I knew it was safe at that point,” he said, speculating that the bear would have drowned if they hadn’t been there to help.
Woof Warning: Dog alerts owner to house fire next doorFRANKLIN, Tenn. — A dog in Tennessee became a hero on the Fourth of July by alerting her owner to a house fire next door.
Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, woke her owner Jeff LeCates with “frantic and unusual barks” on Saturday night, a Franklin Fire Department press release said.
When LeCates opened his door to investigate, Roux burst out and LeCates saw his neighbor’s home on fire, officials said.
LeCates banged on their door, waking the family of three and their pets, and then used a garden hose on the fire until firefighters arrived. No one in the home was injured.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said video evidence shows the homeowners throwing away fireworks and other combustibles near their trash can. Consumer fireworks are illegal in Franklin.
The woman whose home caught fire has a special place in Roux’s heart.
The press release said the woman is a dog groomer and the reason why LeCates adopted Roux 15 months ago. She knew LeCates had lost his German Shepard and Roux is a similar breed. She helped with the adoption, knowing Roux needed a home.
Police reel in Louisiana man captured swimming in fish tank
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Police in Louisiana were able to reel in a man captured on video swimming through a fish tank at a sporting goods store.
Kevin Wise, 26, told KSLA-TV that he plunged into the indoor aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City last week to follow through on a promise he made to followers on the social media platform TikTok.
“I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank,” Wise said. “I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar.”
A video captured by shopper Treasure McGraw showed Wise swimming through the tank before climbing out and running from the store with wet clothes.
“We heard a big splash and I thought it was one of the fish,” McGraw told the news outlet. “My fiancé was like ‘somebody is in the tank’ and we saw the guy swimming.”
Bass Pro Shops filed a complaint with the Bossier City Police Department Friday, saying it cost them money to empty out the 13,000 gallon aquarium and clean it after Wise’s swim, KTAL-TV reported.
Wise was charged with simple criminal damage to property and released with a citation to appear in court, police said.
He told KSLA-TV he planned on continuing to make videos for his followers, but cautioned others against doing similar “spur of the moment” pranks.
Swimmer caught on video grabbing shark at Delaware beachLEWES, Del. — A swimmer in Delaware was caught on camera prying a shark’s mouth open with his hands this weekend in an effort to free it from a fishing hook.
The video shows the man grabbing onto the shark at a beach in Cape Henlopen State Park. He went into the water to unhook it after another person caught it, the Daily Times of Salisbury reported Tuesday.
“Everyone started yelling, ‘Shark, shark, get out of the water!’” said Delaware native Rachael Foster, who shared her video on social media. “It was so crazy, like a movie. Like Jaws.”
State law prohibits people from keeping sand tiger and sandbar sharks if caught. People must release them immediately.
The newspaper reported park rangers were on site Sunday to assist and monitor the situation.
Earlier this month, a boy was hospitalized for puncture wounds after he was possibly bitten by a shark in the park. The boy, 12, was surfing when something bit his leg. Officials then temporarily closed the park’s Herring Point to surfing and swimming.
Shark attacks are rare. The Florida Museum of Natural History recorded 41 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in the U.S. last year. The cases represented 64% of the worldwide total.
Doorbell camera catches parking lot birth in FloridaMARGATE, Fla. — This was not one of those delivery videos that some pregnant moms plan for.
A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building but her baby couldn’t wait. She gave birth while standing up outside, with a midwife catching the baby and a doorbell camera catching all the action.
The Miami Herald reports that Susan Anderson already felt the need to push as her husband drove them to the Natural Birthworks center in Margate. The RING video, shared on Facebook, shows what happened next.
Anderson stands in a T-shirt, maternity shorts and flip-flops, with her husband supporting her and the midwife crouching just behind.
“She’s OK, She’s OK,” Sandra Lovaina, tells two arriving officers. “It’s OK. I’m the midwife. She is going to have a baby.”
And then a moment later, out she comes — a baby girl that Lovaina catches and passes between the legs to the mom. She cradles the girl they’ve named Julia against her chest, and says “sorry” before gasping in tears and smiles.
“This momma had a super fast labor,” the center said on June 23. It said the video was being shared with permission, and both baby and mother are doing fine.
