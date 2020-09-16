 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 17 promos
0 comments

Sept. 17 promos

  • 0
sports promo

FILE PHOTO/THE NEWS HERALD Freedom running back Chris Chapman gets by a Burns defender during a 34-13 Patriots' road win in September 2000.

Reader: James Thomas

Vo. 134, Issue 221

THURSDAY TEMPLATE

Top Promo 1: House ad

Top Promo 2:

THROWBACK

Freedom football rallies to start 4-0, SPORTS, B1

Bottom Promo 1:

12 books to put on

your reading list this fall, A6

Bottom Promo 2:

Man charged for unlicensed

debt collection business, A4

Index

Obituaries A4

Opinion A7

Focus A8

Sports B1

Puzzles B4

Classifieds B5

16 pages

Note for designer: Make sure the Instagram address doesn't get bumped from social media bar.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert