Things have a way of catching up with me

The next day I headed for the bank to dispute this transaction. After some time with my banker, she was able to take care of it. It took several days for that money to get back into my account. Believe me, I checked my account every day until finally, the transaction was gone.

The fact that that transaction took place in New Jersey at the same time I was preaching here in Florida was rather disturbing. I thought that maybe somebody did this deliberately.

That, however, was not the end of it.

“After all these years you haven’t told me everything about yourself,” my wife said to me. “Why didn’t you tell me you smoke cigars?” Then she laughed. I didn’t.

She egged me into an intense conversation about the fact that I did not, in any way, smoke cigars; therefore, why in the world would I buy cigars. Looking at her, I could see she was enjoying this to the hilt.

“Is there anything else,” she said rather soberly, “that you haven’t told me?”

Well, if there was, I would not remember it at my age. Then, as I stood there with my jaw dropped to the floor, she began laughing hysterically.

“Ha, ha, ha, I got you.”

But it wasn’t over yet.