50 Years ago in Burke County

MHS BAND ROOM GIVEN AIR CONDITIONERS
The Morganton High School band room now has three air conditioners given by friends of Ben R. Vernon, who was a member of the band when he was killed in a car accident some time ago. Approximately $500 was collected by friends of the youth who wanted to do something in his memory. Vernon was the son of Dr. and Mrs. J. Taylor Vernon. Band members Scott Johnson and Bill Carter were present when one of the units was placed in the band room.
IN THE SERVICE OF THE USA
Gets medal: PFC William C. Johnson, 20, son of Mrs. Ophelia Johnson of 203 Vine Arden Road, has been awarded the Bronze Star in Vietnam for distinguishing himself by valorous action while serving as a rifleman in Company D, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry. He entered the Army in 1969. He attended Morganton High School and worked at Crestline Furniture before entering the Army.
SHAUGHNESSY NEW DREXEL PRESIDENT
Charles S. Shaughnessy Sr. of Morganton has been appointed president of Drexel Enterprises, a division of U.S. Plywood-Champion Papers Inc.
His appointment was announced from New York by Karl R. Brendleton, chairman and chief operating officer.
Shaughnessy succeeds G. Maurice Hill as president of Drexel Enterprises. Hill is now senior vice president and assistant to the chairman of US Plywood-Champion Papers, as well as director of the company.
Shaughnessy will report to Allen Mackenzie, president of the furnishings group and executive of US Plywood-Champion Papers.
HUNTERS MAY GET OUT TODAY
Three Morganton hunters snowbound in an Alaskan hunting camp since Saturday are expected to be airlifted to civilization by helicopter today.
The campsite is about 75 miles above the Arctic Circle and about 400 miles from Fort Yukon, where the hunters were flown to hunt grizzly bears.
Mrs. Mellie Bernard, wife of one of the hunters, said she learned Thursday that a helicopter flew over the camp, but could not land because of fog.
She said the helicopter dropped a note advising them that the Army and the American Red Cross did not consider their situation an emergency, and that the hunters would have to pay to be flown out.
It asked them if they wanted to be taken out by helicopter to wave their hands, and she said and they did.
Bernard, John W. Norman and Alfred Disanto were ferried into the area on a pontoon plane almost three weeks ago. The plan was to take them back out on Saturday almost three weeks ago, but the plane was unable to land as the lake had frozen over. The hunters are with guides and have an abundant supply of food.
BYRD NAMED TO BOARD OF VISITORS
Morganton attorney Joe Kincaid Byrd has been appointed to the board of visitors of Western Carolina University, according to President Alex Pow and the board of trustees.
Pow said Byrd and the board of trustees have demonstrated an ability to contribute to the development of North Carolina through their work and lives. “This is a challenging opportunity to become directly involved with this fine university as it meets regularly and rapidly to meet the educational and cultural needs of the citizens of North Carolina,” Byrd said when accepting the appointment.
LAW FIRM GETS FOURTH PARTNER
Thomas Rudolph Blanton III of Charlotte joined the firm of Byrd, Byrd and Ervin, its first four-member legal firm in history with the name of Blanton added.
Blanton comes to Morganton after being an assistant prosecutor in the 26th District Court in Charlotte from Sept. 1 1969. He was presented to the bar by Robert B. Byrd on Monday at a civil term of Burke County Superior Court with Judge Hubert of Nashville presiding.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
