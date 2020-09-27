092820-mnh-news-statebriefs

One wounded in shooting at haunted house
CHINA GROVE — One person was wounded in a shooting at a Halloween haunted house attraction Saturday, authorities said.
Investigators arrested five juveniles and seized three guns after responding to a report of shots fired at the Reaper's Realm haunted house in China Grove, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The Charlotte Observer reports that fights broke out among a crowd of about 1,000 people at the attraction, a scene that the sheriff's office described as "chaotic."
"Deputies had to deal with multiple large and small groups of persons that were fighting each other, and there were some shots fired by persons at the event," the news release said.
One person was treated at a hospital and released for a gunshot wound on one of his feet, the Sheriff's Office said.
Others were treated for injuries from the fighting.
High court orders new trial in ’15 killing
RALEIGH — The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a 24-year-old man who was sentenced to life in prison for a 2015 killing.
The Wilmington Star-News reports that the state's highest court ruled Friday that a judge failed to give Tyler Greenfield's proposed instructions on self-defense to jurors before they convicted him of first- and second-degree murder charges in 2017.
The Supreme Court transferred the case back to New Hanover County Superior Court for a new trial.
Greenfield was convicted of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend at an apartment where he went to buy marijuana.
Biker charged after park ranger struck
DANBURY — A North Carolina man has been arrested on charges he struck a park ranger with a motorcycle at a state park.
The charges against Kennan James Foster, 44, of Greensboro, include felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing the scene to elude arrest, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office said.
The park ranger was on duty Sept. 6 at Hanging Rock Park when she heard a motorcycle on a walking trail at the park and briefly spoke to the rider before he allegedly struck her with the bike, park officials said.
WGHP-TV reports that the park ranger suffered minor injuries and has since returned to work.
Foster was freed on bail.
— From wire reports
