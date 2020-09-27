092820-mnh-news-statebriefs

One wounded in shooting at haunted house

CHINA GROVE — One person was wounded in a shooting at a Halloween haunted house attraction Saturday, authorities said.

Investigators arrested five juveniles and seized three guns after responding to a report of shots fired at the Reaper's Realm haunted house in China Grove, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The Charlotte Observer reports that fights broke out among a crowd of about 1,000 people at the attraction, a scene that the sheriff's office described as "chaotic."

"Deputies had to deal with multiple large and small groups of persons that were fighting each other, and there were some shots fired by persons at the event," the news release said.

One person was treated at a hospital and released for a gunshot wound on one of his feet, the Sheriff's Office said.

Others were treated for injuries from the fighting.

High court orders new trial in ’15 killing

RALEIGH — The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a 24-year-old man who was sentenced to life in prison for a 2015 killing.