The following are listings for Burke County’s Most Wanted individuals:
Name: William Charles Church Jr.
Date of Birth: Feb. 26, 1992
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: 39th St. N.W., Hickory
Description: Church is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 9
Name: Johnny Allen Kaylor
Date of Birth: Dec. 31, 1968
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: 4708 Mount Gilead Church Road, Connelly Springs
Description: Kaylor is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and felony failure to appear.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 9
Name: Stephen Zachariah Pritchard
Date of Birth: Aug. 12, 1980
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: 4047 Glen Powell Ave., Morganton
Description: He is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony forgery and uttering.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 15
Name: Kevin Matthew Revis
Date of Birth: Aug. 4, 1985
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: 3811 Bennett Road, Morganton
Description: He is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony indictments for selling methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 15
Name: Dionna Shaneice Tate
Date of Birth: June 22, 1989
Race/Sex: Black/Female
Last known address: 3535 E. Homestead Lane, Morganton
Description: Tate is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 22
Name: Dalton Gage Hughes
Date of Birth: April 11, 1992
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: 3306 Flat Gap Road, Valdese
Description: Hughes is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 31
Name: Ryan Dale Washington
Date of Birth: May 28, 1990
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: Homeless
Description: Washington is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 31
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!