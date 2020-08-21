 Skip to main content
Burke County’s Most Wanted
The following are listings for Burke County’s Most Wanted individuals:

Name: William Charles Church Jr.

Date of Birth: Feb. 26, 1992

Race/Sex: White/Male

Last known address: 39th St. N.W., Hickory

Description: Church is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 9

Name: Johnny Allen Kaylor

Date of Birth: Dec. 31, 1968

Race/Sex: White/Male

Last known address: 4708 Mount Gilead Church Road, Connelly Springs

Description: Kaylor is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and felony failure to appear.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 9

Name: Stephen Zachariah Pritchard

Date of Birth: Aug. 12, 1980

Race/Sex: White/Male

Last known address: 4047 Glen Powell Ave., Morganton

Description: He is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony forgery and uttering.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 15

Name: Kevin Matthew Revis

Date of Birth: Aug. 4, 1985

Race/Sex: White/Male

Last known address: 3811 Bennett Road, Morganton

Description: He is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony indictments for selling methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 15

Name: Dionna Shaneice Tate

Date of Birth: June 22, 1989

Race/Sex: Black/Female

Last known address: 3535 E. Homestead Lane, Morganton

Description: Tate is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 22

Name: Dalton Gage Hughes

Date of Birth: April 11, 1992

Race/Sex: White/Male

Last known address: 3306 Flat Gap Road, Valdese

Description: Hughes is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 31

Name: Ryan Dale Washington

Date of Birth: May 28, 1990

Race/Sex: White/Male

Last known address: Homeless

Description: Washington is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 31

