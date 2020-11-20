Crime roundup (Nov. 1-7)

» Luke Stephens Carlisle, 21, of 146 Clay St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Jan. 11.

» Larry Shannon Braswell, 38, of 4044 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.

» Korey Alexander Curtis, 18, of 3763 Laurel Heights Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor speeding and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Feb. 5.

» Ayesha Zarinah Lowe, 43, of 2185 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 7.

» Reginald Eugene Jones, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.

» Sharica Euneice Carson, 34, of 407 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 23.