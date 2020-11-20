Crime roundup (Nov. 1-7)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, November 1:
» Vrajesh Patel, 23, of 504 Bethel Road, 1110, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» William Lee Lipford, 34, of 3454 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released.
» Cobey Lee Lowman, 31, of 280 Hilltop St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, November 2:
» Varian Denzel Harshaw, 26, of 431 Vance St., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Dec. 3.
» Gasper Perez Torres, 31, of 138 Jones St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female and one count of misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 years of age. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» Victoria Lynnmae Syers, 22, of 6602 Gold Creek Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 16.
» Megan Renee Morehead, 28, of 1517 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Michael Campbell, 34, of 106 Conley St., in Morganton, was charged with felony fraud of financial transaction card. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Daryl Jody Gregory, 49, of 2600 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 20.
» Donovan James Romero, 24, of 5088 Scott Road, Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» Richard Alan Wing, 63, of 3428 Crawley Higgins Ave., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,100 secured bond.
» Gasper Perez Torres, 31, of 138 Jones St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Freddy Amilcar Rodriquez Vicente, 34, of 102 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession or manufacturing a fraudulent ID and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 30.
» Everardo Edgar Morales-Gabriel, 34, of 111 Linville St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and no operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 15, 2021.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, November 3:
» Kenneth Alex Shell, 59, of 3456 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 17.
» Leslie Maria Bradley, 50, of 2950 Coldwater St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 3.
» Peggy Louise Thomas, 62, of 338 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving left of center, driving while impaired and possession of a schedule II, III, IV controlled substance. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Jan. 11.
» Jeffery Daniel Rudisill, 35, of 6129 Burke View Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $266 cash bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 18.
» Monica Danielle Moore, 36, of 4072 Quarry Estates Road, in Hudson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving during revocation. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Dec. 17.
» Richard Todd Frady, 37, of 1726 Suburban Drive, Lot 17, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Everardo Edgar Gabriel, 34, of 401-D Lenoir Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Darius Edward Connelly, 32, of 1603 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, November 4:
» Savanna Nicole Hall, 31, of 3944 Berry Road Ext., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Jan. 25.
» Cody Adam Winegardner, 29, of 57 Old NC 126, in Nebo, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Megan May McFalls, 31, of 2010 Henderson Mill Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony defeating antishoplifting device by concealment and misdemeanor larceny of property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan Paul Holtsclaw, 36, of 4248 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony abduction of child(ren). He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Samantha Leigh Bowman, 29, of 4292 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony abduction of child(ren). She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Thomas Leroy Steffey, 55, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 3.
» Sarah Louise Hamilton, 61, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., G203, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 18.
» Dustin Michael Duckworth, 34, of 1782 Dearborn St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Jan. 11.
» Charles Dwayne Harrison, 27, of Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, November 5:
» Gregory Keith Hollifield, 48, of 209 Quail Hollow Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Matias Francisco Pablo, 23, of 111 Overlook Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 25.
» Jarrod Ernest Bryant, 39, of 5140 Ponderosa Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 15.
» Dennis Allen Ross, 67, of 3819 Cannonball St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
» Adrienne Nicole Snow, 25, of 1964 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 3.
» James Dewey Dishman Jr., 51, of 6675 NC 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 cash bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 18.
» Austen Michael Collins, 24, of 103 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Tonya Lynn Rector, 49, of 2745 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking opium and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Teri Ann Thomas, 36, of 4701 McDowell Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Benjamin Earl Johnson, 47, of 306 Valdese Drive, in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Dec. 18.
» Ronald Deyton, 68, of 3421 Crawley Higgins Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Heather Elizabeth Howe, 28, of 509 Ridgeway Place S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Billy Lamour Jones, 42, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., 201b, in Morganton, was charged with felony sell or deliver heroin. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, November 6:
» Cynthia Lea Hayslett, 50, of 1320 Jacobs Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor speeding to elude arrest and one felony count each of motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen goods and failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Aaron Fitzgerald Rippy, 24, of 1314 Dixie Drive, in Statesville, was charged with two counts of felony malicious conduct by prisoner. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $25,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Jordan Johnson, 27, of 7556 Spann Hill Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» Dustin Lee Flynn, 31, of 675 Zion Hill Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Barry Lee McMahan II, 26, of 482 Joe Ross St., in Lincolnton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Brian Dean Mitchem, 36, of 315 Golf Course Road, 408, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny of property. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Alishia Samoane Wells, 25, of 805 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 7.
The following charges were served on Saturday, November 7:
» Haley Wright Raper, 37, of 1329 Wright Road, in Vale, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 11.
» Luke Stephens Carlisle, 21, of 146 Clay St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Jan. 11.
» Larry Shannon Braswell, 38, of 4044 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Korey Alexander Curtis, 18, of 3763 Laurel Heights Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor speeding and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Feb. 5.
» Ayesha Zarinah Lowe, 43, of 2185 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Reginald Eugene Jones, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Sharica Euneice Carson, 34, of 407 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 23.
