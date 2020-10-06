Crime roundup (Sept. 6-12)

» Adam Lee Cook, 37, of 314 Walker Road, 10, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 4.

» Jessica Yesenia Flores Parker, 24, of 187 Chestnut Oak Forest, D, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 unsecured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 23.

» Michael Webb, 49, of 2960 Bridges St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 21.

» Ronnie David Melton, 29, of 4130 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.

» Travis Nathaniel Hylemon, 20, of 105 Walker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving after consuming under 21 years of age. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 1.

» Dany Barnos-Camel, 20, of 321 Valdese Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Dec. 4.