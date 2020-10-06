Crime roundup (Sept. 6-12)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, September 6:
» Ronald Wayne Burnette II, 44, of 2282 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Logan Ryan Jones, 28, of 2485 Bluebird Lane, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding in excess of 15 mph over the posted limit, driving during revocation and reckless driving wanton disregard. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Robert Jason Deal, 43, of 812 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possess or consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 30.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 33, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Billy Gene Martin, 33, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to register as required by a sex offender. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Cynthia Lea Hayslett, 49, of 1320 Jacobs Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $440 cash bond.
» Nicole Renee Evans, 30, of 7361 Oak Ridge Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Tony Lynn Townsend, 46, of 2105 FR Coffey Road, Lot 3 in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,400 secured bond.
» Travis Dale Carpenter, 43, of 2621 Race Track St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, September 7:
» Delma Sales, 27, of 310 Bay Street, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 2.
» Jimmy Carl Wyatt, 58, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 21.
» Roger Dylan Regan, 21, of 303 E. Main St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 16.
» Christina Nichole Brown, 35, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, September 8:
» Travis Shane Silver, 47, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Shannon Lee Benfield, 41, of 1459 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and harassing phone calls. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 12.
» Charles Ray Brank III, 52, of 3949 East Burke Blvd., in Icard, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Laura Leigh Card, 33, of 348 Butler Johnson Court, in Taylorsville, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and obstructing traffic. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Oct. 28.
» Matthew Howard Roark, 33, of 111 Wrighton St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 14.
» Kevin Lee McCall, 52, of 4355 Gouge Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 9.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, September 9:
» James Kelly Hester, 37, of 1214 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 30.
» Zachary Taylor Blackburn, 27, of 1227 US Highway 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of felony larceny by financial transaction card, misdemeanor fraud of financial transaction card and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr., 55, of 1375 Washboard Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 2.
» Donna Lorrene Hagy, 45, of 1375 Washboard Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 2.
» Melissa Ann Burchfield, 35, of 4321 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 21.
» Brittney Michelle Melton, 29, of 8602 Sparrow Trail, Lot 5, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony fraud of financial transaction card. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Erica Monta Kincaid, 34, of 3795 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Joseph Vito Loscalzo III, 31, of 3908 Browns Home Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor injury to real property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 6.
» Ricky Allen Blalock, 32, of 3991 Deer Run, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Ashley Marie Benfield, 30, of 3991 Deer Run, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond.
» Sabrina Lynn Shatley, 21, of 125 Dearborn St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Gary Dean Starr Jr., 32, of 125 Dearborn St., in Morganton, was charged with felony manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Tiffany Ann Stamey, 32, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 8.
» Joseph Paul Worth Mosteller, 37, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Rodney Eugene McMahan, 42, of 305 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Tessa Faith Deel, 40, of 2305 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Joselin Johanna Novoa, 27, of 1810 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 9.
» Johana Alexandra Novoa, 46, of 1810 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 9.
The following charges were served on Thursday, September 10:
» Esme Briana Novoa, 26, of 1810 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply, damage to personal property and simple assault. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sep. 21.
» Ashley Nicole Roberts, 24, of 619 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Shawn Dwayne Moore, 35, of 1582 Piney Mountain Church Road, in Bostic, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Brandy Nicole Isaacs, 27, of 5276 Rainhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Roger Lee Sparks, 35, of 105 B & D Ave., Lot 9, in Valdese, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Marlo Wendy McMillen-Bowman, 50, of 1392 Cape Hickory Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Kendra Ann Junker, 18, of 123 E. Sunset Ridge Drive, in Etowah, NC, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Hunter Lee Strother, 18, of 3535 E. Homestead Lane, C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor concealment of merchandise. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Kevin George Hoffmeyer, 49, of 102 Tall Oaks Drive, 3D, in Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and a trial date was set for Nov. 9.
» Dusty Wade Moody, 33, of 5128 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Kerry Claus Taylor, 50, of 1767 Goodman Lake Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor open container after consuming. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Nov. 10.
The following charges were served on Friday, September 11:
» Joshua Burriss Wiley, 32, of 7122 Pyramid Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 25.
» David Ray Parker, 55, of 7901 Houston Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 12.
» Bethany Rachelle Haynes, 32, of 1917 Norwood St., in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Cameron Lee Stamey, 27, of 3235 Elsie Childres St., in Hildebran, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Caitlyn Rayna Ledford, 24, of 2122 Haven Circle, A, in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Thomas Joseph Jenkins, 55, of 1112 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Randy Melford Bess, 49, of 8265 Bolick Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, cyberstalking and injury to personal property. He was released with an unsecured bond.
» William Ray Strickland, 33, of 501 S. Sterling St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Thomas Joseph Jenkins, 55, of 1112 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Ezekiel Augustin Salvador, 19, of 103 N. River Glen Drive, in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
The following charges were served on Saturday, September 12:
» Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 35, of 1090 Hunter St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Adam Lee Cook, 37, of 314 Walker Road, 10, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» Jessica Yesenia Flores Parker, 24, of 187 Chestnut Oak Forest, D, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 unsecured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 23.
» Michael Webb, 49, of 2960 Bridges St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 21.
» Ronnie David Melton, 29, of 4130 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Travis Nathaniel Hylemon, 20, of 105 Walker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving after consuming under 21 years of age. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Dany Barnos-Camel, 20, of 321 Valdese Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Dec. 4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!