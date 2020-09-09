Researchers find racial disparities across court system

"They are pushed into the criminal legal system earlier, are sucked in deeper, and they are held within its clutches longer," Benedetti, of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, said in an emailed statement.

The researchers said they cannot say for sure whether the differences in the initial charges brought against Black and Latino defendants versus white defendants stem from decisions made by police and prosecutors, as opposed to differences in their criminal conduct.

But while Black and Latino suspects tend to face more serious initial charges than whites, they are convicted of charges “roughly equal in seriousness," which indicates that the “underlying conduct in these cases may be similar across race," the researchers found. In fact, Black defendants sent to state prison are convicted of less serious crimes on average than white defendants even though the Black defendants were initially hit with more severe charges, they said.

“The evidence is most consistent with Black and Latinx defendants receiving more severe initial charges than White defendants for similar conduct," they wrote. And the initial charge is crucial because it “sets the baseline” in plea negotiations, which is how the vast majority of cases are resolved, the report said.